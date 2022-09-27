Brahmastra Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): Director Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned out to be money spinners at the ticket windows. The film has managed to bring the audience to theatres even in the third week.

The fantasy adventure film continued to ring the cash registers in its third weekend and managed to collect 21.50 crores*. Owing to National Cinema Day, ticket prices were slashed to Rs 75 thus further bringing in more audience to the theatres. Had the ticket prices been Rs 210-220, the collections would’ve been in the ballpark of 27-29 crore.

Nevertheless, Brahmastra still continues to stay strong at the box office. Ayan Mukherji’s film managed to collect well on Monday as well and has now crossed yet another major milestone of 250 crores. Now the total collection stands at 251 crores* (all languages).

With today’s collection, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film has successfully crossed The Kashmir Files’ lifetime collection and it’s on the way to crushing the RRR record i.e Rs 274.31 crores. As per early trends, the film brought in Rs 1.25-2.25 crores thus becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. National Cinema Day experience also made the theatre owners to reduce the ticket prices to Rs 100 and the move is also benefiting the film’s collection.

Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film could possibly surpass the pan-India film as well but it would be locking horns with Vikram Vedha and south film Ponniyin Selvan: I come this Friday. Both films have already created enough buzz among the cine-goers.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer is one of the awaited films of this year and the trailer has created quite a buzz among the audience. Going by the craze the film could be a crowd puller and is expected to set the cash registers ringing. Mani Ratnam’s PS: I have already crossed the 5 crore mark in the advance bookings. So we will have to wait and see whether Brahmastra can beat RRR records.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

