It was a low Monday for Dhokha as 0.20 crores* came in. Not that the trend is surprising since after a decent Friday that stood at 1.25 crores, the film couldn’t quite hit the 1 crore mark on either Saturday or Sunday. Hence, it was pretty much expected that on Monday, there wouldn’t be much of a hold.

The film has now collected 2.90 crores* and at best 3.50 crores would be crossed by end of week. Post that morning much is expected from the R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurranna starrer.

Now with credentials like these involved, especially with Madhavan in the lead, one would have expected more numbers to come on with a lifetime of at least 10-15 crores for Dhokha. Moreover, director Kookie Gulati had actually made a decent entertainer which can be given a comfortable watch. However, it came amidst Brahmastra wave and Chup proved to be competitor as well apart from the re-release of Avatar.

The good news for Dhokha is that’s its cost has been recovered through sale of satellite and OTT rights which means theatrical business was an added bonus. Rest assured, the film will find much better eyeballs when it arrives on the small screen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. (All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

