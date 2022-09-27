It was a fair Monday for Chup as 1.02 crore more came in. On Friday, the film had collected 3.06 crores but one can’t do the regular math of comparing Monday collections with that since the opening day was an unprecedented scenario due to National Cinema Day. Hence, to observe Saturday to Monday collections is more opt as without reduced ticket rates come in h into picture, any film would have actually collected as much on Friday, as was the Saturday number.

In that aspect, the Balki directed film has seen just about fair hold on Monday since Saturday collections were 2.07 crores. Of course, had the film managed to stay closer to 1.50 crores then it would have been a better situation.

One also needs to look at the fact that Chup has been playing at just Rs. 100 across major properties and hence in that perspective the footfalls are more than just decent. On regular ticket rates, similar footfalls would have allowed the film to come closer to 1.75 crore mark. On the flip side one wondered whether the footfalls would have been similar had the ticket prices been ‘normal’, so there are lots of ifs and buts coming into picture.

While one waits to see how the trend continues for days to come, so far Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt’s Chup has collected 8.40 crores at the box office and with some push could well cross the 10 crores mark by end of week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

