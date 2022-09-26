Brahmastra Box Office Day 18 (Early Trends): Director Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious flick has been performing above expectations since its release. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer managed to pull crowds to theatres in large numbers even on the third weekend.

The fantasy adventure film had a good third weekend since it managed to rake in 21.50 crores*. Even on Friday, National Cinema Day, the film set the cash registers ringing and brought in 9 crores. If the average ticket prices were Rs 210-220 for a film like Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus, the collections would’ve been in the ballpark of 27-29 crore on a normal day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Brahmastra managed to collect 248.50 crores* so far and needless to say, it is a cakewalk to go past the 250 crores mark today. If early trends are to be believed, the film has collected Rs 1.50- 2.50 crores on Monday. In a couple of days, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer could easily overtake The Kashmir Files’ lifetime collection, which is recorded at Rs 253 crores and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

The next film in line is SS Rajamouli’s film RRR [Hindi] which had collected 274.31 in its lifetime. Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film could possibly surpass the pan-India film as well but it would be locking horns with Vikram Vedha.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer is one of the awaited films of this year and the trailer has created quite a buzz among the audience. Going by the craze the film could be a crowd puller and is expected to set the cash registers ringing. That being said we will have to wait and see how Brahmastra performs on Friday and the fourth weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Chup Box Office Day 3: Shows Some Growth On Sunday, Should See Increase In Footfalls This Week With Slashed Ticket Prices

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram