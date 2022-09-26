It was a very good third weekend for Brahmastra as 21.50 crores* more came in. Friday was buoyed by National Cinema Day as a result of which 9 crores had been collected. Then on Saturday, the film settled down to bring in 5.75 crores more, and post that there was a push in numbers again on Sunday which resulted in 6.75 crores* more being added to the total.

The film has pretty much stabilized over a period of time and it can be said with confidence that pre-COVID, it would have comfortably surpassed the 300 crores mark and perhaps even had a shot at Sanju’s lifetime of 342.53 crores. However, things have been so different for the last one odd year with a distinct shift in narrative, as a result of which even good movies have to do a lot more to prove a point and stay in circulation. It was quite difficult for this Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, but then it has managed to pull it off well.

Currently standing at 248.50 crores*, the film will comfortably go past the 250 crores mark today and then collect more. By tomorrow, it would be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year as the 253 crores lifetime of The Kashmir Files would be surpassed. The next film in line is RRR [Hindi] which had collected 274.31 in its lifetime. Brahmastra has a shot at that as well but for that, it would need to somehow weather Vikram Vedha’s storm.

*Estimates, Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

