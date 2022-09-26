Ponniyin Selvan 1 starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and others is all set to arrive this Friday. The film will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha in the Hindi market, where it will be performing on a lower side. However, the buzz is sky high on the home ground. Keep reading to know about its advance booking at the box office for day 1.

The film is a period-action drama and is helmed by maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Originally a Tamil film, the magnum opus is arriving in a pan-India manner by releasing in five Indian languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. As expected, the film is primarily enjoying a huge buzz for its original Tamil version and tickets are selling like hot cakes.

At the time this piece is being written, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has accumulated 3.15 crores gross from day 1 advance booking. A major chunk comes from the Tamil version and is all set to hit the 2 lakh mark soon in ticket sales. With 4 more days to go, the magnum opus will be achieving a huge final figure and will be hitting the 10 crore mark soon.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is based on the epic historical fiction penned by Kalki Krishnamoorthi by the same name in the 1950s, which has been a best-seller over the last 70 years. Set in the 10th century, it deals with the period just before the dawn of a golden era. It is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on 30th September 2022.

