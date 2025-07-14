DC is back, and a big shout-out goes to James Gunn and his Superman team. The film has recorded a fantastic opening weekend, setting the path for its successful theatrical run. A good start always helps as it rakes in a big collection during the opening weekend. David Corenswet-led Superman beats Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel to register the highest ever three-day debut for a solo Superman film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In all true sense and essence, the film rebooted the DC Universe. This version of Kal El is vulnerable and is more human than the previous one played by Cavill. He wants to be friendly so that people can come to him for help without fear, and that he is no god. The movie is quite soothing when it ends, and this is what people need when the world outside is already so chaotic and angry. It will revive people’s faith in superhero movies, a personal opinion.

Superman’s three-day opening weekend collection at the North American box office

Based on the data provided on Box Office Mojo, James Gunn’s film, Superman, is the third 2025 release to open north of $100 million during its three-day opening weekend. The film collected an impressive $122 million on its three-day debut domestically. The other two movies to open with a $100 million+ collection are Lilo & Stitch ($146 million) and A Minecraft Movie ($162.8 million).

Three-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday (Opening Day) – $56.1 million

Saturday – $37.7 million

Sunday – $28.2 million

Total – $122 million

Biggest 3-day opening weekend ever for a solo Superman movie!

For the unversed, the previous record for the highest ever three-day opening weekend for a solo Superman movie was held by Henry Cavill starrer Man of Steel. It is still considered a benchmark movie to many fans, but David Corenswet’s film has beaten the $116.6 million opening weekend collection of Man of Steel.

Almost made it to WB’s top 10 biggest 3-day weekends ever

Superman almost made it to Warner Bros Pictures’ ten highest ever three-day weekends. It registered the 11th biggest opening weekend among films released by WB.

Take a look at the biggest 3-day opening weekends ever among WB releases.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – $169.2 million Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice – $166 million A Minecraft Movie – $162.8 million Barbie – $162 million The Dark Knight Rises – $160.9 million The Dark Knight – $158.4 million The Batman – $134 million Suicide Squad – $133.7 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 – $125 million It – $123.4 million Superman – $122 million

Other milestones achieved by the film with its super debut

David Corenswet’s DC movie had the #55 biggest three-day weekend of all time. It also registered the second biggest opening weekend in James Gunn’s career, beating GOT Vol 3’s $118.4 million and only being behind GOT Vol 2’s $146.5 million debut. James Gunn and David Corenswet’s Superman was released on July 11.

