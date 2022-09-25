Brahmastra continued to have momentum coming its way on Saturday as well, what with 5.75 crores* more been collected. It’s back to regular ticket rates in theatres for Saturday and Sunday, which means that with collections that are almost 60% of Friday (9 crores*), the footfalls have taken a hit as well.

This is on expected lines though as a large volume of weekend audience had beelined to watch the Ayan Mukherji film on Friday itself.

That said, there was this wishful thinking that on Saturday, if not the footfalls, at least the collections would be closer to that of Friday. That didn’t happen but still the good news is that by and large good numbers still came in and there is Sunday yet to go. This would in fact be the last big day for the Karan Johar and Star Studios production Brahmastra since there is Vikram Vedha arriving on the coming Friday and that would halt the uninterrupted run of Brahmastra.

The film has still done well enough to collect 241.75 crores* already and it has to be seen that what’s the kind of jump that comes in today. Since it has been a rather uncharacteristic weekend for Brahmastra, one can never be sure about the trending that would be seen today. However, anything around the 7 crores mark would be a very good number for the film which is a solid hit now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

