It was an excellent third Friday as 9 crores* more came in (across all languages) for Brahmastra. The film benefitted immensely from ‘national cinema day’ as audiences drove in hordes to watch the film. The collections are in the same lines as last Friday when 9 crores had come in and that was on regular ticket rates.

With prices slashed big time yesterday, the footfalls were actually more than double of last Friday, which shows how much has the film been loved with positive feedback resulting in a newer set of audiences being enticed and that too at great volumes.

Brahmastra is in fact-finding as much appreciation as the likes of RRR, KGF – Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got this year and that’s what’s allowing it to continuously move up the charts. In fact, in terms of footfalls, it would be next only to KGF – Chapter 2 this year, and it won’t be surprising if in terms of collections too, it manages to surprise the Hindi version of RRR.

The Ayan Mukherji-directed film has already collected 236 crores* and though 246-248 crores range would be entered by the close of the weekend, achieving the 250 crores milestone by Sunday itself would be a push. That said, it should happen by Monday at most. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan have delivered a solid hit here with Brahmastra and silenced all the detractors once for and all.

