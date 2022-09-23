Brahmastra continues to rake in big numbers at the box office and it has already gone past the 200 crore mark. Not just in all languages combined but the Hindi version alone too has hit the benchmark. With this, Ranbir Kapoor has got 100 points more here, in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index aka Star Ranking, and has overtaken Prabhas. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club and so on. Now, with the Ayan Mukerji directorial entering the 200 crore club, Ranbir has got an increment of 100 points as he already fetched 100 points when the film made 100 crores.

Brahmastra’s Hindi version entering into the 200 crore club has pushed Ranbir Kapoor’s total points to 800, leaving Prabhas (700 points) behind. As of now, RK is at the 8th rank and the Bahubali actor is at the 9th rank.

The breakdown of Ranbir Kapoor’s points is- (3 x 100 crore films- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi & Ae Dil Hai Mushkil + 1 x 200 crore film- Brahmastra + 1 x 300 crore film- Sanju = 800 points). Check out the picture below of the top stars based on the collections of Hindi films. Also, to know more, visit the ‘Stars Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, in India, Brahmastra has earned 227 crores* in 14 days (all languages).

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

