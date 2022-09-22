In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar asked socialite Bhavana Pandey about Ananya Pandey dating two boys at the same time. While the darling mother said that wasn’t true, we couldn’t help but dig out Bollywood achieves to find out if other stars two-timed in a relationship. And guess what – Ranbir Kapoor made the cut. And it was Rishi Kapoor who stamped it.

Prior to marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir was known for being a Casanova given that he dated several actresses including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. It was in 2013, that Rishi decided to talk about the playboy image his son had in the media and the number of girls he was dating.

During a 2013 interview with Filmfare, Rishi Kapoor got candid about his son’s dating life and Ranbir Kapoor being in a relationship with more than one woman at the same time. The late actor, while talking about Ranbir casanova image, said, “It’s an image given by the media. He’s not that kind. Even if he is why not? He’s successful. Any girl would like to date him. Abhi nahi karega toh kab meri umar mein aakey karega?”

Continuing talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s (then) love life further, Rishi Kapoor said, “This is the age to find a soul mate. (Laughs) He’s seeing everyone because I keep seeing A B C and D in the house. But I don’t think that A knows about B and C knows about D. The staff knows and I know. I’m still the boss of the house. The news reaches my ears”

Well, we can’t say we don’t agree with you Rishiji, Ranbir is definitely a handsome hunk.

