Bollywood is known for its unpredictable statements. From opening up about casting couch or dissing other actors, the industry members have done it all. But it was once that Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about having a gay encounter with actress Katrina Kaif and even left her cousin Ranbir Kapoor baffled with her statement. Scroll below for all the details!

Bebo is amongst rare celebrities who’s quite unfiltered with her opinions. Whether it is her fallout with Priyanka Chopra or her taken on netizens boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, she’s never shied away from expressing what she really feels.

Back in 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan with her cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor. It was then that KJo asked her during the rapid-fire round, “At gunpoint if you were forced to have a gay encounter with a woman, who would you prefer it to be?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan left everyone in surpise with her response that said, “I don’t know, I’ll be more comfortable with my sister-in-law so I’ll say Katrina Kaif.” What’s to be noted is that Ranbir Kapoor and his then-girlfriend had not confessed their relationship till then.

Reacting to it, a surprised Ranbir was quick to react, “I am stuck on sister-in-law.” Well, only Bebo can get that fiery with her answers, isn’t it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 42nd birthday today, so here’s wishing our Poo the happiest day!

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film starred Aamir Khan in lead but turned out to be a box office dud.

She has Hansal Mehta’s next in her kitty. The actress has also confirmed working with Rhea Kapoor on a film but it isn’t Veere Di Wedding 2.

