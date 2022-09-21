Controversies aren’t new to Bollywood films, especially in recent times, every other film has managed to irk a section of people. The latest to join the list is Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh‘s Thank God. It’s a light-hearted family entertainer but Madhya Pradesh’s Education Minister is demanding a ban on the film. Keep reading to know more details!

Lately, there have been several Bollywood films which got targeted over claims of hurting religious sentiments and demeaning culture. Almost all such claims later turned out to be baseless, but they did some sort of damage to films’ reputation. Now, even Ajay Devgn led upcoming family entertainer is being dragged into a similar controversy.

Vishvas Sarang, Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has written a letter to Anurag Thakur, who is the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting. He seeks a ban on Thank God as he claims that the film has inappropriately depicted Hindu gods. The answer to the letter is yet to come. Let’s see what would be a statement of the ministry on the same.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Thank God releases on 24th October 2022 and is said to be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, recently a case was filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. The petitioner’s statement will be recorded on November 18.

According to the petitioner, the film’s trailer mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments. In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language.

