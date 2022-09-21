Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan is set to benefit immensely from the National Cinema Day on 23rd September i.e. this Friday. The cash registers will set ringing at the box office as the film isn’t just witnessing a jump but it’s on its way to enjoying record footfalls by surpassing its own ticket sale on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, National Cinema Day was scheduled to be observed on September 16 but then it was postponed to September 23. On this day, the ticket rates in all theatres (with few exceptions) across the country are at priced at 75 rupees. The rate is only for the 2D and normal 3D versions. IMAX 3D and 4D versions have been priced in the range of 150-200 rupees which is unbelievable.

The benefit of the same is being enjoyed by Brahmastra as the film is witnessing an earth-shattering response in the advance booking. In fact, it is set to cross its opening day ticket sale this Friday, which is day 15 for the film. Crazy, isn’t it? Speaking about the numbers, this Ranbir Kapoor led film has already sold 4.15 lakh tickets across the country (including all versions) and has already collected over 3.55 crores. It is soon going to cross day 1’s figure of 5.99 lakh tickets in advance booking. It might even go much higher with 2 more days remaining.

With such a thunderous response, Brahmastra’s overall footfall count to see a huge spike. It will be interesting to see what would be the collection on National Cinema Day considering extremely low ticket rates.

