Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the response to her recently released fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra’ as it becomes the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022, has been feted with the Smita Patil Memorial Award.

Established in 1986 by the Priyadarshni Academy in memory of actress Smita Patil, the Smita Patil Memorial Award is awarded to an Indian actress for her contribution to Indian cinema in the period prior to the ceremony, irrespective of a particular performance. Till 1994, the award was conferred every year to the actresses. However, since 1994 the committee has been conferring the honour upon the actresses once every two years.

Alia Bhatt took to the story section of her Instagram to share the news with her followers. Sharing the certificate of the honour, she wrote on the picture: “Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank You to everyone (heart emoji).”

Apart from Alia Bhatt, in the past, actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Tabu, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been honoured with the award. The award committee drew flak in 2016 when it feted Bollywood star Katrina Kaif with the award as certain sections of media and general populace felt that the actress was undeserving of the honour.

Taapsee Pannu was the last actress to be feted with the honour before Alia back in 2020.

