Bollywood’s one of the most daring, bold and gorgeous actress Parveen Babi had an untimely death on January 20, 2005 after suffering from acute schizophrenia followed by multiple organ failure. However, even after 17 years of her demise, her gorgeous sea-facing flat in Juhu got not buyer.

Well, as per reports, brokers are trying to get buyers to get the flat sold or even rented, but it seems like there’s no one interested. Shocking right? Scroll below to read what could be the possible reason for Parveen’s desserted apartment.

The apartment is on the 7th floor of the Riviera Building in Mumbai’s Juhu locality where Parveen Babi was found dead after 4 days. The terrace flat has a gorgeous sea-facing view. Now, the flat has been up for sale, and a close source shared as per a report in ETimes, “The flat is not only up for sale but rent as well. It is being quoted at Rs 15 crore for outright purchase/ a monthly rent of Rs 4 lakh.”

Getting a buyer for the flat has been quite a challenge for the brokers. Even if the name plate says Parveen Babi, the flat’s door says ‘Parveen Babi’s Charitable Trust’. The source further added, “A lot of work is going on in the flat, it seems. Apparently, the flat is being spruced up.”

Talking about what could be the possible reason for not getting any buyers, the source revealed, “People who come there to see the flat are either unaware that they are being brought up to Parveen Babi’s flat or they feel sort of weird when they realise it there. It is really strange that such thoughts should cross people’s minds as Parveen Babi died a natural death, owing to acute schizophrenia followed by multiple organ failure. “Perhaps the thought that she was found four days after her death in the Riviera flat has made the people feel uncomfortable with the idea of moving into it.”

For the unversed, there was a tenant in Parveen Babi’s flat in 2014. However, the person landed himself in a trouble after getting accused of using the flat for commercial purposes. Immediately after that, the tenant who used to live with his family, was asked to evict the apartment.

Well, what do you think? Will a perfect tenant or a buyer will come in to get the flat? Let us know!

