Although Parveen Babi took her last breath 16 years ago but her films and her life will be remembered forever. Apart from being a talented star, she was on the news for issues in her personal life. She has been linked up with a few Bollywood actors and among them was Danny Denzongpa. In one of the interviews, the actor spoke about his fond memories with the actress, while describing her as a nice human being.

Babi was known for her glamorous acting style and was recognized for her roles in Hindi films throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. Apart from Danny, the actress was associated with Kabir Bedi and Mahesh Bhatt. She was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and later on January 20, 2005, the actress died of multiple organ failure.

Back in the day, Danny Denzongpa was in a relationship with Parveen Babi in the 70s but the actress broke up with him unexpectedly. In a conversation with Filmfare, Danny once spoke about his relationship with Babi and recalled, “We were two young kids and we lived together for four years. That was big news those days. We had a wonderful time, but later we grew apart and parted on a good note. We remained friends.”

After her split with Danny Denzongpa, Parveen Babi dated Kabir Bedi, followed by Mahesh Bhatt. The actor further shares how the actress used to keep inviting him for dinner even though he started dating actor Kim.

Denzongpa said, “Parveen would keep inviting me for dinner. I had a new girlfriend (actor Kim) those days who was wary of Parveen. Also, if your ex keeps walks into the house anytime, it would be difficult for any girl to accept. I would pick up Kim from the sets after pack up and reach home only to find Parveen in my bedroom watching a movie on the VCR. I asked Parveen not to do it. But she’d say, ‘We don’t have anything between us, we are friends’.”

Later, Danny Denzongpa told then-boyfriend Mahesh to look after her as Kim wasn’t too pleased with Parveen Babi’s antics. The actress was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and in the same interview, the actor revealed noticing some changes in her behaviour.

The Kalicharan actor said, “I had been for dinner at her place. There were silver conches on the table. When I began blowing one, she got frightened. That’s when Mahesh said, ‘She gets easily frightened these days and is turning into a recluse’.” A few days later, Bhatt spoke to Danny and said, “‘Parveen’s unwell. She cares for you and you must come over and give her support’ said Mahesh.”

Danny Denzongpa also recalled the time when Parveen Babi suddenly broke up with him and the reason was Amitabh Bachchan, he told, “One day she happened to read an interview where Amitji had mentioned that I was a good friend of his. That was it. When I went to meet her the next time, she looked at me through the keyhole and refused to let me in calling me ‘his agent’ (Parveen was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and had developed irrational fears vis-à-vis several celebrities including Bachchan). She was frightened of me too.”

