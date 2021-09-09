Advertisement

Danny Denzongpa is one of the successful actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor is well known for his villainous roles in films like Dhund, 36 Ghante, Bandish, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, Dharm Aur Qanoon, and Agneepath. He once compared Salman Khan with Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor is the recipient of the Padma Shree award, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor. His film career spanned nearly four decades. The veteran actor and Salman had worked together Sawan Kumar’s Sanam Bewafa.

Back in 2014, Danny Denzongpa heaped praises on Salman Khan and even compared him with Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Talking to Times Of India, he said, “I did a film with Salman called Sanam Bewafa when he was a newcomer. He was young, lean with deep-set eyes, and had just started building his body. There were these long ropes hanging down from the ceiling on the set on which he would exercise. He is very down-to-earth and is a very straight guy. You can find out whatever he is feeling by looking at him. If he doesn’t like you, his expression comes into his eyes. Whatever he says comes out from his heart. He is not tricky at all.”

Danny Denzongpa also said, “He has become such a huge star, that even if he sneezes people react to that, which is fantastic. He is like the Amitabh Bachchan of the 80s. He too is on the top and is number one to 10. All other stars come after 10. He is janta ka real star.”

Salman was last seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now the superstar is filming Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 in Turkey with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is the third installment of his popular ‘Tiger’ franchise. After finishing the shoot, the star will then start filming for Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ along with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Danny Denzongpa was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as Ghulam Ghaus Khan

