If there’s one cricketer whose name is legendary in the field of sports is Sourav Ganguly. The former Indian cricket captain took to his Twitter to announce his biopic with Luv Ranjan and now, Ranbir Kapoor’s name is doing the rounds on social media to play the role of ‘Dada’ in his biopic. Scroll below to read more.

Sourav’s biopic has been in the news for a while now.

Making the official announcement on Twitter, Sourav Ganguly wrote, “Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen.”

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Responding to Sourav Ganguly’s tweet, Luv Ranjan wrote, “It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world.”

It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world.@SGanguly99 @gargankur @LuvFilms @DasSanjay1812 https://t.co/sBDCrFVF8X — Luv Ranjan (@luv_ranjan) September 9, 2021

Ranjan’s production house, Luv Films also took to their official Twitter handle and made the announcement with a caption that read, “We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings.”

We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings. 🏏🎥@SGanguly99 @luv_ranjan @gargankur — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) September 9, 2021

Sourav Ganguly’s journey will capture him from becoming the Indian Cricket team captain to international accolades for the country to becoming the BCCI president.

The former Indian captain once expressed his desire for Ranbir Kapoor to play his role in the biopic and now, it would be interesting to see who finally fits in Dada’s shoes as a cricketer in the film.

What are your thoughts on Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Do y’all want Ranbir to play the role of Dada or some other actor? Tell us your choice in the comments below.

