Bollywood Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his role and stunts in the movie Commando is soon getting engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

Earlier this year, the two had made their relationship official, when the actor took his Instagram account to share an image of the designer, with a caption that reads, ‘Conquered’. The image shared was from one of the pair’s getaway plans and immediately stole the spotlight. Following this, the rumors of the two getting married started circulating and now it is finally confirmed by the couple themselves after it was reported that they got engaged last week.

A source close to both, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani said that “Nandita and Vidyut are extremely serious about each other and have been dating for around two years now. They have known each other for more than a decade though, and have even dated briefly earlier. They recently got engaged in Agra and will make the official announcement of their engagement soon. Meanwhile, marriage is definitely on the cards for the duo, however, they haven’t zeroed down on any particular date or a month for now. They are really happy with each other and are looking forward to their future together. Their families are supportive of the relationship too.”

It has to be noted that during July while Vidyut Jammwal was shooting for Faruk Kabir’s Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 in Lucknow, Nandita arrived to meet the actor on set. Director Faruk also posted an image of the two on his Instagram account. The same month also saw the inauguration of the actor’s production house ‘Action Hero Films’, for which the designer took it to her social media to congratulate him saying, “Congratulations V! Success, love & good luck to you and team @actionherofilms.” The actor’s response to the comment was quite quick as he said, “Thank you Nandi baby.”

On the professional front, Vidyut will not only be appearing for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha but he will also be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s produced Sanak.

