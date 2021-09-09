Advertisement

A vast section of the audience has already accepted that Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in their versions of the web-slinging superhero. Though neither the studio nor the actors involved have confirmed any of this, that has not stopped the fans from hooking hope. Talking about the same us now Garfield who says he is f**ced and we can feel that.

Everything about the Spider-Man: No Way Home has been kept a secret. For the longest time, the multiverse rumours headlined and turned out to be true, thanks to Doctor Strange from the trailer. But the thing that has been kept for the last it seems is confirming the presence of Tobey and Andrew playing their versions of the superhero.

Garfield in his latest interview has addressed these rumours and he is more candid this time. Read on to know the actor’s unfiltered reply to the question around his appearance in No Way Home.

Talking to the Direct about Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield said he understands why fans are freaking out. He also adds how whatever he says will not be convincing for fans who are waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to release on December 17. He said, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f*cking cool would it be if they did that?’.”

“But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f*cked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting,” Andrew Garfield added.

