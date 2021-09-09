Advertisement

There’s a lot happening in the Disney Universe as we speak. Several films hitting the shores, the MCU flourishing in its illustrious phase 4, and of course, there is this battle between Scarlett Johansson and the House Of Mouse. The studio was about to work with the Black Widow star outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and had signed her for Tower Of Terror. And while no one needs to confirm that the chances of that happening are less seems like they have found a replacement in Brie Larson.

If you are unaware, Scarlett Johansson recently sued Disney over the release format of her standalone Natasha Romanoff spin-off Black Widow. The actor as per her plea was promised an exclusive theatrical release, but the movie hit Disney Plus simultaneously with the big-screen release. As per ScaJo, this has caused a lot of monetary loss and also breach of the contract.

If the latest reports are now to go by, the studio is still fighting with Johansson, but also rapidly looking out for her replacement and probably found one in Brie Larson. Read on to know everything about the same.

Scarlett Johansson was roped in to lead the Tower Of Terror in June this year. She wasn’t in a legal battle with Disney then. When later next month she decided to take the drastic step and what followed, it was evident that neither Disney nor Scarlett would want to work with each other in the near future. Now as per a We Got This Covered report, it seems like the House Of Mouse is still going ahead with Tower of Terror, contradictory to the news that said they are shelving it.

The portal claims that they have decided to bring in Brie Larson, as a replacement to Scarlett Johansson. There is no confirmation on the same from either side but the buzz is strong. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

