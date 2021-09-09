Advertisement

The ‘Jamai Raja‘ Actress, Had got her first big breakthrough Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the role of, Manvi Chaudhary. However, the show went off her in 2013. Later the actress was cast in Jamai Raja in 2014.

In a conversation with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia Sharma said, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).”

Nia Sharma, then revealed that back then Instagram was not a source of income for actors, as it is now. The actress even opened up on how she still has no ‘concrete Project’ but gets work in the form of music videos and brand collaboration. But in 2013, that was not the case.

“So after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself, I started learning belly dancing. Woh jo 9 mahine guzar gaye and I realised ki koi kaam nahi tha, kuch nahi tha, not a single penny I had earned, no friends… I think woh ek period tha jo mujhe dobara nahi jeena tha (I never want to relive those nine months, when I had no work, no friends and did not earn a single penny),” Nia added.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma was lately seen as a visitor on Bigg Boss OTT. She was also featured in a new music video labelled ‘Do Ghoot’. Nia’s previous full-fledged acting project was season 2 of the Zee5 series Jamai 2.0. Which also starred Ravi Dubey.

