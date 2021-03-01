Ravi Dubey returned to the OTT screens with Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2 last Friday. The show co-starring Nia Sharma opened up to positive reviews from fans and viewers. Amidst other things, one topic that has constantly been creating buzz is the massive paychecks that the leading stars have been taking home. Let’s hear it from the horse’s mouth today.

It is very well known that actors hike their paychecks with every new instalment. We have seen it with someone as huge as Salman Khan when it comes to Bigg Boss. Similarly, for Ravi, there’s only been an upward trend for every season of Jamai Raja.

Rumours were rife that Ravi Dubey is taking home a whopping sum of 2.5 crores for Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2. We recently got into an exclusive conversation with the actor and asked him about the same. For starters, you’ll be left in splits reading his answer!

Ravi Dubey responded, “Dekho yaar, mera ek manna hai. ‘Ladkio se umar aur kamar, aur ladke aur ladki dono se, unke tankhwa (salary) ke bare me puchna nahi chahiye). These are completely undisclosable intimate details. You can ask me about my age, I’m more than comfortable about it but… (laughing)”

Well, clearly these are some intimate details but since the cat is out of the bag, there’s nothing better than getting clarity on it. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2 premiered on Zee 5. The show witnessed Nia Sharma and Ravi get into a never-seen-before avatar. The kissing scenes have been a talk of the town ever since the promos have been released.

Season 2 also revived Anchint Kaur’s return. Apart from that, Vin Rana, Priya Banerjee were amongst other additions this season!

