Making it big in Bollywood is every actor’s dream. Actors and actress who became stars today had to prove their mettle through auditions. Before becoming celebs, they had to impress the makers with their speech, acting and other skills to bag the role.

Advertisement

Here are some audition tapes of A-list Bollywood actors before they made it big on the silver screen.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made a smashing debut with Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Band Baaja Baarat in 2010. He established himself as one of the most bankable and versatile actors of Bollywood with films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Dil Dhadakne Do, Simmba and Gully Boy. He even has some interesting films lined up for 2021. However, before becoming a star, the actor gave an audition for his debut film. Take a look at the audition tape below:

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt

Alia began her Bollywood career with the big banner film Student Of The Year backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. She went on to star in some critically and commercially successful films like Highway, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy. With every film, the actress proved her mettle. As a matter of fact, her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the talk of the town. Her performance in the trailer was widely appreciated. However, before becoming a successful actress, she also gave an audition for her debut film. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made her debut with a film that any aspiring actors could dream of. She made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, she also had a fair share of rejection. Not many know that she auditioned for Raju Hirani’s film 3 Idiots. During an interview, Anushka also revealed that she auditioned for a role that went to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Irrfan Khan

The late actor is the definition of sheer brilliance. He not only made a mark in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. He appeared in films like Maqbool, Pan Singh Tomar, Hindi Medium, The Song of Scorpions, The Lunchbox and many more. He also appeared in Hollywood films like The Namesake and New York, I Love You. However, before making it big in the entertainment industry, the late actor audition for the movie Body of Lies which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Russel Crowe. For some unknown reason, the project didn’t work out and Irrfan Khan opted out of it.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan won our hearts with his 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya. There was no looking back since then. The actor delivered some super hit Bollywood films like Wanted, the Dabangg series, Judwaa, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun, and many others. But did you know that Salman was initially rejected by Maine Pyaar Kiya director Soora Barjatya? As reported by HT, the filmmaker said, “When he first came to my office, I remember he was sitting at the reception and he looked very small. It (was) the second audition that we liked and we finalised him.” Take a look at the audition tape:

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Records Statements Against Kangana Ranaut At The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch & Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube