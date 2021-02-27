Rumours & reports around a Salman Khan film have been consistent for years. His 3rd franchise in the Tiger series, currently being called Tiger 3 by fans, was reported to star Emraan Hashmi as the villain. But, there hasn’t been an official announcement made yet regarding the same.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Emraan has finally made some comments about his inclusion in the film. However, they aren’t yet very clear but are still enough to pique your excitement level about the film.

In the video uploaded by Bollywood Spy, we can see Emraan Hashmi exiting from a cinema hall. He immediately gets questioned by the reporter, “Tiger 3 is on the way, and you’re a part of it…” to which Emraan cuts the question and asks, “Am I a part of it? I’ve heard this news from you guys.”

The reporter continued to ask the same question, to which he finally said, “Baatein chal rahi hai (the talks are on).” But that’s not even the exciting part of this conversation. Emraan, towards the end of the conversation, also added, “Tiger se puch lijiye (ask from Tiger, i.e. Salman Khan).”

Watch the video here:



According to the previous reports, the first schedule of Tiger 3 will be in Mumbai and will kick off sometime in March 2020, mostly the third week. Emraan Hashmi is expected to join in March itself. The first schedule will kick off in YRF Studios, wherein Emraan will suit a few scenes with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. The second schedule will be in the Middle East, and the third and final schedule is likely to be in Mumbai again.

Interestingly, each film of the Tiger franchise has been directed by a new name. While Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, it was Ali Abbas Zafar who helmed Tiger Zinda Hai. Now Maneesh Sharma is set to take Tiger 3 on his shoulders.

Are you excited for Tiger 3? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

