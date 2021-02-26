A little over a year ago, we saw actor Sharad Kelkar essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn lead Tanhaji. Since then, we have heard news of several filmmakers planning to make content on him, including Riteish Deshmukh’s multi-lingual pan-India film that and Ali Abbas Zafar project with Salman Khan as Shivaji. But now we hear it will be Shahid Kapoor essaying the historian.

As per the latest report, the Padmaavat actor has been approached to play the Maratha king’s role. Read on to know all the details we have come across.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, producer Ashwin Varde (Kabir Singh) has decided to join the list of makers planning to make a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The site quoted a source shared, “Ashwin Varde has joined hands with Lyca Productions who are soon going to make their foray in Bollywood in a big way. They are discussing multiple co-production ventures with producers and one of them is a mammoth period saga based on the life and triumphs of Chhatrapati Shivaji.”

The above-mentioned portal also revealed that the makers have also offered the film to a star, none other than the Vivah actor. It reported, “Ashwin has approached Shahid Kapoor to star in the film. Shahid has loved the idea and if he says yes, this will be his second period saga after Padmaavat but unlike the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, he will play the titular role in this one. Shahid and Ashwin have worked together on Kabir Singh previously and they are now locking modalities before they sign the contract.”

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor is all set to make his digital debut in a Raj and DK series on Amazon Prime. Shedding light on it, the Kabir Singh actor had said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

