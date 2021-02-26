Social media is both a blessing and a curse. We often see celebrity kids receiving enormous hate for something so petty. A while ago, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah shared pictures of herself wearing lingerie when she started getting rape threats. The 20-year old shared a long Instagram post talking about the rape-culture in the country. Read to know the scoop below.

Aaliyah shared the pictures at the end of January. Take a look:

Now, in a long post on Instagram, Aaliyah is talking about the toxic rape culture in our country with a caption that read, “TW: sexual assault, rape || thank you @shaiwriting for helping me put my thoughts and feelings into words 🤍”

The long note read:

“The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other.

We seem to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she’s been sexually assaulted but won’t protect a woman while she’s alive. And the truth is that women in India grow up being sexualized their whole lives. I have grown up with these kinds of comments to the point where it culminated into me being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle-aged man. The double standard is that many of the people who have harassed me, along with many other women, are hypocrites. They love to pretend that they’re on a moral high ground but in reality, they are the ones promoting the rape culture that exists.

They are the same men that are fine with following me and consuming the content post, yet choose to harass me. If you truly disagree with what I post, then you are free to unfollow me. Nothing I do or post is an invitation for sexual assault. Nothing any woman does, ever can be. So instead of policing women how to dress or how to act, we should unteach men the predatory behaviour that has been so normalised in our society. This is my body, my life and I choose what I want to do with it.”

We are really proud of you, Aaliyah. Thank you for sharing your story and motivating others to come up and share their stories too.

