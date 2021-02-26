Ranbir Kapoor’s love life has always been the talk of the town. Be it his relationship with exes Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or his current girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Fans have always been interested to know what is going on with the Kapoor lad. Although we do not know the exact reason for RK and Kat’s breakup, there was a time when he openly expressed his love for her and said that he could give his life for her.

Yes! You heard that right. Ranbir had spoken about his liking for Katrina and how she is the right person in his life. Well, he also did speak a few things about Salman Khan. Keep scrolling further to know more.

In one of Ranbir Kapoor’s old interviews with Times Of India, he showed his love for Katrina Kaif for the first time. He opened up about his feelings for his then-girlfriend Kat and said, “I am attached to a few people in my life, and I can give my life for them. I truly believe that God has given us a few brain cells, and you have to direct them to the right things that make you happy.”

In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor further said, “My family, Ayan Mukerji, Katrina, as she is a very special person in my life, Rohit Dhawan, who I grew up with, and Aisha Divetri, my school friend. And Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu, as they add a lot to my life.”

Ranbir also spoke about Salman Khan, who was rumoured to be dating Katrina before him. Actually, the late Rishi Kapoor was playing a character named Chulbul Chautala in RK’s film Besharam. Whenever someone takes the name Chulbul, the first name that comes into your mind has to be that of the Dabangg Khan.

There was a dialogue of Ranbir Kapoor in the film, which goes like, ‘Chulbul naam rakhne se koi dabang nahi ban jata.’ Everyone felt that RK was trying to ridicule Salman. When asked about this, he said, “I don’t want to take anyone’s place, and I am a secure and arrogant actor and will not belittle anyone to find success.”

We all know that both these actor’s do not have an amicable relationship. And the only point common between them was Katrina, who is not with either of them now.

