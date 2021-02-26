Salman Khan is a true swagger of Bollywood and one of the flamboyant actors you will ever see. Due to this very quality, his loyal fans, Salmaniacs what we call, always love him and worship him like anything.

It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that Salman is amongst those rare actors, who aren’t affected a bit by a share of some really strong controversies. In fact, his fandom has only grown following several controversial rows. Leaving aside other legal troubles, Salman’s love and hate relationship with media are well known. Today, we’ll be talking about one such incident that had happened back in 1998.

While scrolling down old YouTube, we got our hands on one old interview where Salman Khan made reporters taste their own medicine by taking their class. It was the question related to love life that triggered Salman like anything. He had said, “Mein aapse puchu ki aaj kal aapki girlfriend kaun hai aur aapke usse kya taalluk hai…nahi puchunga na…toh phir aap mujhse kyu puchte hai ye baar baar. Ye meri jyatti zindagi hai. Mein kisiko maaru, kisi ke saath sou, ye mera personal problem hai.”

In English, it reads: “Should I ask you, who is your girlfriend nowadays and on what terms your relationship is with her (Salman Khan to a reporter). I wouldn’t ask it, right? Then why you always keep querying me about all such stuff. This is my personal life, I beat someone, I sleep with someone, it’s my personal problem.”

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Salman Khan is reportedly started shooting for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. After Pathan, he will quickly move on to his Tiger 3.

