Scaling the anticipation for Pathan has become an impossible task for anyone. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after a sabbatical of almost three years by the time the film releases. While on that, the craze yesterday skyrocketed after Salman Khan joined King Khan on the sets in Film City, and even the pictures of their cars outside the venue went crazy viral on social media. As we speak, both stars are shooting for the special collaboration and there are new updates about the same coming in and you don’t what to miss.

Pathan is a spy drama under the Yash Raj Films umbrella and stars Shah Rukh, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is being helmed by War fame Siddharth Anand who is working hard to meet the deadlines. King Khan began shooting for the film in November last year and his new look created waves on social media. While on that, YRF is planning to make a Spy universe, and Pathan will have Salman in a special appearance as Tiger.

Now if the latest reports by Bollywood Hungama are to go by, the makers have erected a set resembling the African Arm Market in Mumbai’s Film City. For the unversed, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent in Pathan. The actor in this particular scene is said to be on an undercover mission. The scene will break out into a fight between the cartels. The actor has shot for the same in the wee hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, a lot has been said about Pathan already. Speculations have that the team is all set to shoot for an action sequence on the heights of Burj Khalifa. A source close to the development in a Pinkvilla report said, “It’s a prolonged action sequence designed by an international stunt team, and one can expect spectacular visuals on the screen. It’s a culmination of Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan’s vision, to shoot a massive action scene at Burj Khalifa.”

The source added, “Don’t be surprised if you find SRK fighting on the top of the tower just like Tom Cruise when you watch Pathan on the big screen. However, all the details of this Burj Khalifa fight scene have been kept under wraps.”

