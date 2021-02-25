Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is a well-known secret by now. The makers are trying their best (at least pretending to do so) to keep details of the film under wraps, but till now, every single aspect is out in public. The latest report is now related to Salman Khan aka Tiger.

Earlier, it was learnt that Salman to join SRK for the film’s shoot for around 10-12 days. The latest reports that are doing rounds state that Tiger is all set to join SRK from today onwards. Salman will be wrapping his schedule in one go without any breaks.

It’s learnt that Salman Khan who’ll be reprising his character of Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathan, is joining the third schedule of the film from today. He’ll be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan in Yash Raj Studios of Mumbai and expected to wrap it by March 6. Post this film, Salman will jump on to his highly-anticipated Tiger 3.

As per insiders, Pathan’s writers’ team has justified the screen presence of Salman Khan given his mass appeal and Tiger’s popularity. So, it will be fun to watch the Khan duo together and their show-stealing chemistry.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film is all set for release in 2022.

Meanwhile, YRF is soon going to tease fans with Pathan teaser that will leave them stunned. As per Bollywood Life’s report, a source says that “Now, with some dhamakedaar sequences shot, Shah Rukh Khan and YRF will make an announcement soon with a special video tease that will blow audiences’ minds and give them the real feel of what is in store.”

Well, after learning so much about the film, we can’t wait to witness an official announcement and release date!

