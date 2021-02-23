Bhagyashree is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. The actress rose to fame with Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. The movie became a blockbuster hit and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Once the actress revealed that the superstar is a gentleman not just on camera but also off-camera.

Back in the days, before the movie was released the on-screen couple had to do a few photoshoots.

Last year in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Bhagyashree revealed that Salman Khan is a true gentleman not just on camera but also off-camera. During one of the shoots, a photographer asked the Bharat actor to plant a kiss on the actress, but he refused.

“There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her. All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent.”

Bhagyashree was standing close to the duo and was shocked to hear the conversation between Salman Khan and the photographer but was relieved after how the actor reacted to it.

“I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people,” she recalled.

How very sweet of him, isn’t it?

Salman Khan is indeed a true gentleman. What are your thoughts on Bhagyashree’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

