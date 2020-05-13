Bhagyashree became a national rage after Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya alongside Salman Khan. However, despite delivering one of Bollywood’s biggest hits of its times, the actress appeared in a select few films after MPK. Soon news broke that the actress tied the knot with beau Himalaya Dassani and quit films to become a hands-on homemaker and mom to now actor Abhimanyu Dassani.

But now, Bhagyashree is all set to make her big-screen comeback and that too with national heartthrob Prabhas! Yes, you heard that! Well, if you still don’t believe it, hear it from the horse’s mouth. Speaking to Pinkvilla during their latest segment of Dear Mom, the actress said that while there are two films in the pipeline, she had already begun shooting for one of them.

Bhagyashree opened up about her comeback and said, “Yes, of course! I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of the films is with Prabhas. The film’s name hasn’t been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it.”

Bhagyashree further said that while she was more than happy being a full-time mom, she does not regret any of her decisions so far of being away from the limelight. “My entire focus and happiness were having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him.”

Well, it certainly would be intriguing to see the innocent eyed and soothing voiced Bhagyashree alongside the tough and macho Prabhas. While their relationship in the film has not been made clear they will make a refreshing on-screen pair in whatever the relation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!