How would you feel looking at two yesteryear superstars fighting it out as the hero and villain? Well, it is surreal when you watch Suniel Shetty, fighting the baddie Jackie Shroff, and the Hunter S2 teaser tried teasing and playing on this star power, except for the fact that it could not! In fact, it was a cringe-fest altogether!

Okay, let me be honest: the moment Jackie Shroff’s gravelly voice hits and Suniel Shetty’s intense gaze enters the frame, I travel to the 90s, and this nostalgic pull is a win, witnessing Anna and Bhidu engage in an intense battle. Jackie Shroff, despite the blink-and-miss shots, tries to engage with his dialogue.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty brings the brooding intensity we’ve come to expect. There are glimpses of some action sequences suggesting he’s still got the moves. However, I cannot proceed further to remember or get engaged to Hunter S2 teaser, because of the background music.

While I am all excited to see Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff together, I have never heard such a terrible version of Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai. A. It is a crime to touch such classics and ruin them. B. Nothing adds up with this song playing abruptly in the background – It is hilarious, irritating, and many more things, I cannot write, all at once!

The teaser is packed with quick cuts of explosions, slick fight choreography with Hathoda, Kulhadi, and whatever could resonate with Suniel Shetty’s personality! It definitely promises high-octane action in a no-nonsense narrative.

Even whatever narrative I could figure out, it is a bit generic, with slow-motion shots trying to amplify the impact, but guess what? This song, in fact, is the worst version of Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai, and it still plays in the background! Such a terrible use of an old classic!

Hunter S1 no doubt reignites the nostalgia for Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty’s duo coming together and wreaking havoc, but only for some nanoseconds. The rest is content. I am not even sure why it exists!

In Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht’s Hunter Season 2, the stakes have never been higher as action, suspense, and espionage collide. But with betrayal lurking around every corner, will Vikram succeed in saving Pooja, or will the forces against him prove too powerful?

Check out the teaser here. The web series arrives on Amazon MX Player.

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhurandhar First Look Review: Ranveer Singh Warns ‘Bigaadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’ & His Inner Animal Makes Me Worried – Is The OG Beast Back?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News