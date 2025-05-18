The buzz around Hera Pheri 3 just took a serious turn. After Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise gave fans hope, Paresh Rawal‘s recent exit has come as a shock. Now, Suniel Shetty has broken his silence on the matter, and his words show just how important the original trio is to the film.

Why Hera Pheri 3 Needs All Three Leads

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suniel Shetty said that Hera Pheri simply won’t work without both Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. “If it was Hera Pheri, If it wasn’t Babu Bhai (Paresh Rawal) and Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty) wouldn’t exist, and Shyam has no meaning. And you take any one of them out, and the film doesn’t work,” he said. He explained that what makes Hera Pheri special is the chemistry between the three characters.

Suniel also talked about his love for doing multi-starrer films like Border and Hera Pheri. He believes the character and its uniqueness attract him to such movies. He added, “I guess it’s always the role, it’s the character… How often do such characters come to you? Very rare.” Reflecting on Border, he added that every actor in that film got equal love from the audience, and it’s the same with Hera Pheri.

Suniel Shetty also opened up about his role in Kesari Veer, saying he was drawn to the emotional depth of his character. “Even if it’s just two scenes with that kind of depth, I wouldn’t bat an eyelid. I’d want to do it,” he said.

Why Paresh Rawal Quit

The biggest shock for fans came when Paresh Rawal confirmed that he is no longer a part of Hera Pheri 3. According to reports, the reason is creative differences between him and the makers. Just last month, the actor had hinted at progress on the film, so this sudden exit has left fans confused and disappointed.

As for Hera Pheri 3, fans are still hoping that things will get sorted and the beloved trio will come together once again.

