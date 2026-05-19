Rashmika Mandanna Drops A Snippet Of 'Tujhko' Song From Cocktail 2 On Instagram

After calling the Sunday night voting “rigged” at Cocktail 2’s event, Rashmika Mandanna has now given fans a glimpse of her upcoming romantic track with Shahid Kapoor, and the internet has taken notice.

Rashmika is not letting the buzz around Cocktail 2 settle anytime soon. The actress has shared what appears to be a short clip from the Tujhko song, her much-anticipated romantic number with Shahid Kapoor, on her Instagram. Yes, nothing has been officially confirmed as a formal teaser drop, but the internet has done its job. Fans were quick to catch the detail, and curiosity around the track has shot up considerably. Keep reading for the full breakdown!

The timing makes it hard to ignore

What really adds fuel to the fire here is the context surrounding the post. This comes right off the back of Cocktail 2’s Sunday night event, where Rashmika Mandanna famously and quite publicly called the audience voting “rigged.” That moment alone had fans buzzing. And now, with this snippet landing on her Instagram shortly after, the timing is simply too neat to be coincidental.

“Hold your judgment” — Rashmika’s own words

Adding another layer to this whole situation, Rashmika Mandanna herself asked audiences to hold their judgment until the Tujhko song releases, clearly hinting that the track still has a surprise element. Whether the snippet is her way of nudging fans toward that judgment call early, or simply her reacting to the noise around the voting controversy, is now doing the rounds online.

Is she jealous, or is she marketing?

Many fans are now split between two readings of the situation. One camp believes Rashmika is genuinely peeved about how things played out at the event. The other, perhaps the more likely camp, thinks this is a smartly orchestrated drip-feed of content designed to push ‘Tujhko’ to the top of everyone’s watchlist ahead of its release.

Either way, whether it is calculated or candid, Rashmika Mandanna has managed to keep herself and her song at the center of the Cocktail 2 conversation. That, in itself, is a win.

Watch Rashmika’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

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