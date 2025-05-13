One of the most loved romantic dramas of Bollywood, Dhadkan, is returning to the silver screen. It will be re-released in selected theaters in India on May 23, 2025, as per News 18. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film stars Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in the leading roles. The movie was released in 2000 and has remained very close to the hearts of its audience since then. Its suspenseful story, tear-jerking moments, and hit music made it a blockbuster, and the audience now gets a chance to relive those times in theaters.

This re-release is part of a film festival celebrating iconic Hindi cinema. Produced by Ratan Jain, Dhadkan also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, and Kiran Kumar in supporting roles. In fact, over time, the film has emerged as one of the rare films that still manages to feel so fresh after a good twenty years.

A Story Full Of Love, Heartbreak, And Choices

Dhadkan describes the life of Anjali (Shilpa Shetty), a girl who is in love with Dev (Suniel Shetty) but is forced by her family to marry Ram (Akshay Kumar). Ram is loving and kind to her, while Dev is left heartbroken and flees away; he returns years later, a richer and angrier man, trying to win Anjali back. The story is about love, pain, and moving on from the torturous choices of life and relationships. The three lead actors performed well, with Shilpa convincingly portraying emotion, Suniel Shetty showing intensity, and Akshay portraying the calm and mature husband.

The Music That Never Gets Old

One of the biggest highlights of Dhadkan is its music. Composed by Nadeem-Shravan, the songs of the film are still popular today. Songs such as Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Na Na Karte are played at weddings, long drives, and even during heartbreak.

As Dhadkan re-releases in theatres on May 23, 2025, the fans will get to relive its drama, emotion, and melody all over again.

Check out Dhadkan trailer:

