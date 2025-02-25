It is often said that Salman Khan’s magnetic aura and stature in the industry as a superstar leads to everyone being intimidated around him. But there was a time when the actor also bowed down to someone. We are talking about Suniel Shetty! Did you know that Salman once apologized to Suniel? The incident also had a connection with the latter’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali.

Somy Ali Had Refused To Work With Suniel Shetty

When Suniel Shetty started his career as an actor, he established a foothold in the industry after the release of his movie Balwaan in 1992. He was soon offered a film with Somy Ali, but the latter refused to work with him because he was a new face back then. This incident came as a surprise because Somy was also not a very notable actress back then and was only a prominent figure in the industry for being Salman Khan’s girlfriend.

Even though Suniel Shetty was affected by this incident, he went on to achieve the success he was destined for. The Hera Pheri actor soon became a big name in the industry. However, on the other hand, Somy Ali struggled to find quality movies. Even her being Salman Khan’s girlfriend back then did not help give her career the required boost.

Salman Khan Came To Somy Ali’s Rescue

It was in 2004 that Somy Ali was offered the film Anth, which was quite an important project for her, considering that she was struggling to find good work in the industry. However, it was revealed that Suniel Shetty was also approached for the movie as the main lead. But the Main Hoon Na actor did not forget the humiliation he had felt during the initial phase of his career due to Somy.

He disagreed to be a part of Anth if Somy Ali was also a part of it. Since Suniel Shetty was a big name by then, the makers decided to prioritize him and started looking for a replacement for Somy. This inevitably came as a huge blow for the actress and that is where when her then-boyfriend Salman Khan came to the rescue.

Salman Khan who shares a close bond with Suniel Shetty apologized to the latter on behalf of Somy Ali. This mellowed down Shetty, and he agreed to work with Somy in the film. The movie also turned out to be a huge hit.

However, Somy Ali later had an ugly separation with Salman Khan. She also left the industry for good. The former actress has time and again alleged Salman for being abusive during their relationship.

