Amid Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, Tara Sutaria’s past relationship with the former has been resurfacing. Things got further escalated after Aadar called all of his exes, including Tara, ‘time pass’ allegedly. However, did you know that there was once a time when Tara spoke fondly about her wedding? The actress certainly had planned to be the Kapoor Bahu and had revealed her dream wedding destination and outfit.

Tara Sutaria Spoke About Her Dream Wedding

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were in a relationship for 4 to 5 years. They reportedly started dating in 2019 and went on to part ways in 2023. However, while she was in a relationship with Jain, the Student Of The Year 2 actress had revealed about the kind of wedding she wanted for herself.

In a 2021 interview with Brides Today, Tara Sutaria revealed that she wishes to have an intimate wedding in a place like Italy since she is a private and a shy person. The actress said, “So many of my friends and family have had these magical, huge weddings. However, I am a very private person and quite shy, so mine would probably be more intimate. It’s much more special that way. I might have a destination wedding, perhaps in Italy. I connect with that country on so many levels. Or, for all you know, it could even be in Mumbai since I’ve grown up here.”

Apart from this, Tara Sutaria also revealed about her dream wedding attire. The Ek Villain Returns actress said how she wanted something old-fashioned and elegant. Furthermore, she spoke about her wish to design her own wedding outfit.

Tara Sutaria said, “I haven’t really thought too much about it, to be honest. I’d probably wear styles that are elegant and old-fashioned. I’ve always wanted to design my own wedding outfit because I am obsessed with anything to do with design; be it my home or clothes. Before I began acting, I used to be a singer, and would design all my clothes for my concerts. I would want to do the same for my big day.”

For the unversed, Aadar Jain’s comment on his exes, including Tara Sutaria, being a ‘time pass’ got a severe backlash on social media. Aadar was on the receiving end of some incessant trolling soon after that. Some netizens have also been calling out his wife Alekha Advani who was also a close friend of Sutaria for ending up with her friend’s ex-boyfriend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: “Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan’s Rejected Spy Universe Ka Scene,” In This Viral Ad Gets Brutally Trolled, Netizens React To The Fake Edit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News