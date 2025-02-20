Alia Bhatt recently made a stunning appearance at Aadar Jain’s sangeet party wearing a yellow sharara suit. I loved every bit of her whole attire, but there’s that one thing that irked me the most. Read to know what.

Alia Bhatt is one of the true fashionistas of Bollywood. Whenever she steps outside, the diva makes sure to put her best foot forward to turn everyone’s head at her. The whole Kapoor family celebrated Aadar Jain’s mehendi and sangeet night on February 19, 2025. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, many big celebrity names were in attendance.

While every other celebrity looked stunning, it was the Dear Zindagi actress who shone brightly among the others. Her team put an effort into making her look like a desi patola on Aadar’s special night. She posed alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and mother, Soni Razdan, before entering the ceremonial house. We loved her whole look instead of one thing. Scroll ahead as we decode her lookbook.

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a beautiful mustard yellow sharara suit that featured a body-hugging backless kurta and a sharara. She paired it with a matching dupatta and completed it with a pair of beige heels. The outfit was heavily embellished with sequins and was embedded with mirror work all over the kurta and pants. The shiny outfit was the perfect choice for a mehendi and sangeet night.

Her stylist made her team up the look with a pair of massive chandbali jhumkas to complete the mirror work on her outfit and left her neck empty to emphasize the detailing on the kurta. She added a few statement rings on her fingers and carried a matching potli bag to tie up her whole attire.

alia bhatt for aadar jain’s mehendi ceremony — she looks so beautiful 🧚‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/q8qi6gJOW4 — 🦢 (@softiealiaa) February 19, 2025

When it comes to makeup, no one can beat what Alia Bhatt’s makeup artist does. It’s always subtle but always glamorous. With a glowy base, blushed and highlighted cheekbones, sculpted brows, soft golden shimmery eyes, lots of mascara, and nude peach lip shade, her makeover was completed. However, it was her hairstyle that left me personally irked a little. She went with a slick back braided hairdo, which was fine, but she accentuated it with a purple polka dot ribbon and wrapped it around her braids. The polka dot, to be honest, didn’t match the whole vibe of her look. She could have easily opted for a hair accessory or chose a paranda hairstyle.

Anyway, by her side, her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, looked dapper as usual. He went with a white kurta pajama set. He completed the look with a pair of mojris and kept his look minimal yet classy. Both of them looked like a radiant couple, making our hearts pop. Ranbir knows what his signature fashion style is, and he continues to exude his charm like so.

Well, we love how they looked at Aadar Jain’s mehendi party. What about you? Let us know your thoughts about Alia Bhatt’s lookbook.

