Varun Dhawan’s high-octane action thriller Baby John has officially premiered on a leading streaming platform, bringing an electrifying mix of action and emotion to audiences worldwide. Directed by Kalees and featuring a stellar cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff. It also includes special appearances by Salman Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Sheeba Chaddha.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. The gripping storyline revolves around DCP Satya Verma, who fakes his death to protect his daughter from a ruthless politician, Babbar Sher. As past threats resurface, he is forced to confront his history while risking everything to safeguard his family.

Speaking about the film, producer Atlee described Baby John as a high-energy family entertainer with a strong emotional core. He praised Varun Dhawan’s transformation in a never-seen-before action role, alongside stellar performances from Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Child actor Baby Zara also makes her debut, charming audiences with her natural presence.

In the past, Varun Dhawan expressed excitement about the project, calling it a major career milestone. He highlighted the film’s physically demanding action sequences and his collaboration with Atlee as a learning experience, drawing inspiration from legendary Indian action stars.

Now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, Baby John is available in Hindi for audiences across 209 countries and territories.

