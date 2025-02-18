Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema. She has worked with top actors and is among a few leading ladies who shared the screen with the three Khans—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. She has worked with Salman the most, and while filming Tiger Zinda Hai, the actress faced a near-death accident. Katrina once shared the incident in an interview.

For the uninitiated, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to their film Ek Tha Tiger. It was released in 2017, and Ali Abbas Zafar directed it. The film is followed by a third sequel, which came out in 2023 and is part of YRF‘s Spy Universe along with War and Pathaan. The film was shot in picturesque locations, including Greece and Morocco.

Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, was a big commercial hit and one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It even won the 63rd Filmfare Award for Best Action, and it was worth it as Katrina met with a deadly accident while filming an action sequence. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina shared the incident, noting that the crew was more concerned about the expensive camera. Fortunately, the actress remained unscathed.

She recalled, “This particular shot involved driving a super-fast car in the narrow bylanes that Medina is famous for. These tiny lanes make it nearly impossible to navigate. I did train for a fair bit, but during the crucial scene, I ended up crashing the car into a wall.”

Katrina Kaif added, “I could have been injured, but the crew was more worried about the super expensive camera mounted on my vehicle! But the good news is, I didn’t get hurt and got the shot right in the next take.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Karisma Kapoor Once Revealed How Govinda Predicted Her Stardom Long Before They Shared The Screen Winning Hearts: “I Was Crazy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News