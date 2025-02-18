Karisma Kapoor, daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor and the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor, ruled the 90s with her outstanding performances. Her pairing with Govinda resulted in some of the best comedies and the on-screen duo was known for their infectious dance numbers from the movies. Govinda came to the industry a few years before Karisma and was a massive fan of the actor. He was known for the comedy films that predicted her stardom even before Kapoor debuted. Scroll below for the deets.

Karisma made her debut in 1991 with the film Prem Qaidi. She gained fame in the 1990s with hit films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Biwi No. 1. Known for her roles in romantic comedies and family dramas, she was one of the top actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda were one of the most iconic on-screen pairs in Bollywood during the 1990s. They delivered several superhit comedy and romantic films, especially in collaboration with director David Dhawan. Some of their biggest hits together include Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Dulhe Raja and more. These movies became popular for their comedy, catchy songs, and fantastic dance numbers, making them huge hits in the 90s.

A few years back, Karisma appeared on the reality TV show India’s Got Talent, where she revealed fangirling over Govinda after watching him in Khudgarz’s Main Se Mina Se Na. She recalled, “I was a big fan of Chichi ji, just like all of us. I remember when Khudgarz was released… I was crazy about that song and I told my mom and dad that I really want to meet Govinda ji.”

She then mentioned that upon meeting her, the Partner star predicted that she would become a successful actress. Karisma continued, “When chichi ji met me, he asked, ‘Do you want to be an actor?’ I said yes, maybe. He said, ‘You will be one day’. He has been giving me blessings since then. I never thought that we would work together, dance together. Thank you so much to the audience for all the love.”

For the uninformed, Govinda was also present on the show when Karisma Kapoor shared this beautiful story. Their movie Hero No 1 turned 25 that year, so the duo was invited to be part of the show.

