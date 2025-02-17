Shilpa Shetty is an icon for the 90s kids, and she is still looked up for her unimaginable fitness. She was one of the top actresses of those days, and she debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 1993’s Baazigar. Shetty was also in the news about her affair with Akshay Kumar, with whom she has made a few movies. However, the duo parted ways after dating for some time, but it was a hard time for the actress. The Indian actress once opened up about her break-up with Kumar. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, romance rumors began during the filming of the movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which featured their sizzling on-screen chemistry. They were quite established at the time, so their relationship became the talk of the town. Their high-profile relationship ended allegedly because Akshay left her for Twinkle Khanna.

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar worked together in Jaanwar and Dhadkan too. According to IBT’s report, Shilpa got candid about her relationship with Kumar in 2000 and opened up about her inner struggles. The actress said, “It has been a rough period, personally. But I’m glad that the ordeal is over. After every dark cloud, there’s always a silver lining. All this while, though things were going well professionally, my personal life was pulling me down. It feels good that it’s finally behind me.”

Shilpa and Akshay were filming the romantic drama Dhadkan when they broke up. The actress did not want the film or the producers to suffer because of her personal problems.

Shilpa Shetty added, “When you love someone and, all along, don’t realize that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I wanted our film to get over and be released so that it wouldn’t come in the way of my producers. I couldn’t harass them just because my personal life was turning into shambles. So, I decided to wait till Dhadkan was done with.”

The report further added that Shilpa Shetty and Twinkle Khanna were friends when Akshay Kumar allegedly cheated on Shilpa with the latter. However, Shilpa is neither angry nor upset with Twinkle for this as she felt, “What’s her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman; it was entirely his fault.”

Shilpa Shetty eventually moved on from him and is now married to Raj Kundra. Akshay Kumar is also happily married to Twinkle Khanna.

For more Bollywood features, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jodhaa Akbar: 5 Big Mistakes In Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Starrer You May Have Missed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News