Twinkle Khanna is an amazing woman with a great sense of humor, but acting might not have been one of her strongest suits. Her Mela is still remembered by people, but mostly for the wrong reasons. It featured Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan in lead roles. Aamir is known to be Mr Perfectionist, but during the shoot of this film, he was left heartbroken, as per Twinkle, for a reason. The actress once divulged an intriguing secret about Khan from the film’s set. Scroll below for the deets.

It was a typical Bollywood masala movie directed by Dharmesh Darshan and released in 2000. For the unversed, Kajol was reportedly offered the role of Roopa, but she refused because of Aamir. According to reports, she was worried about Aamir doing multiple retakes. Eventually, the role went to Twinkle. Darshan once revealed that the movie Caravan, starring Jeetendra, inspired his film.

A few years back, during the launch of her first book, Mrs. Funnybones shared funny anecdotes from the filming of Mela. According to India TV’s report, Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar attended the book launch. During the event, she shared the now embarrassing story about Aamir.

She recalled, “He had gone to the director to explain his shot, but he didn’t listen. Now, this is Aamir, who is very serious about his work, so he was heartbroken. I found him sitting behind a massive rock and crying.” Aamir could only smile to this as he said, “Look at what she’s doing.” At the same event, she also revealed how Khan almost slapped her.

Twinkle Khanna said, “Twinkle said, “Once he asked me, ‘What happened? Why are you not focusing on work?’ and I told him I am thinking about Akshay, he almost slapped me!” Aamir, surprised at the revelation, said, “Really? I don’t think I would have reacted that way.”

After Mela’s massive failure, Twinkle Khanna reportedly quit acting and married Akshay Kumar. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, the actress fessed up and told Akshay that she would marry him only if the film failed. She and Akshay tied the knot in 2001.

