Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day 2025 release is getting closer to success with each passing day. Sky Force was released in theatres on January 24, 2025. There’s good news, as the action drama has crossed the 150 crore mark. It has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Gold. Scroll below for the worldwide update after 10 days.

Dominating the Indian screens!

There are multiple options at the ticket windows in the domestic market – Fateh, Emergency, and Deva. However, Sky Force is the go-to choice of audience among Bollywood releases. The collections went as high as 7.80 crores on the second Sunday. The total earnings in India stand at 119.50 crores net.

Overseas remains dull

Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day 2025 release is majorly dependent on domestic earnings. The overseas earnings after ten days come to 10 crores. The international total has contributed to less than 10% of the worldwide total.

Crosses the 150 crore mark worldwide!

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown of Sky Force in 10 days below:

India net- 119.50 crores

India gross- 141.01 crores

Overseas gross- 10 crores

Worldwide gross- 151.01 crores

Sky Force has not only crossed the 150 crore mark but also left behind another Akshay Kumar starrer in the journey. His 2019 release, Gold, had made global collections of 149.54 crores gross. That feat has been comfortably crossed now.

Post-covid worldwide grossers!

Khiladi Kumar has had 13 releases in the post-pandemic era. Sky Force is currently his third-highest grossing film worldwide in the post-Covid era. It now needs 69 crores more to achieve the second spot.

Here’s the complete list:

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 151.01 crores (10 days) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores Khel Khel Mein – 57.57 crores Bell Bottom – 45.47 crores Mission Raniganj – 42.18 crores Sarfira – 31.64 crores Selfiee – 23.97 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deva Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Beats Sky Force To Become #1 Bollywood Film Of 2025 Overseas, Misses Kabir Singh By Less Than 1 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News