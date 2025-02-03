Rosshan Andrrews’s directorial Deva has concluded its first weekend on a successful note. While the pace has been slow, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer has unlocked a massive feat overseas. It has left behind the international total of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force in only 3 days. Scroll below for the worldwide update!

Domestic Box Office Collection

The action thriller made a decent opening at the Indian box office, raking in 5.87 crores. The graph has been upward so far, with 6.61 crores coming on Saturday, followed by 7.04 crores on Sunday. The 3-day total in the domestic market concludes at 19.43 crores net.

Overseas Earnings!

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor led Deva has showing good signs in the overseas market so far. It has accumulated 11.09 crores gross in its opening weekend. It is now the #1 Bollywood movie of 2025, surpassing Sky Force, which has earned 10 crores in 10 days.

There are more reasons to celebrate. Deva has ranked among Shahid Kapoor’s all-time top 5 overseas grossers in its first weekend. Here’s the list:

Padmaavat: 67.24 crores

Shaandaar: 12.28 crores

Kabir Singh: 12.04 crores

Deva: 11.09 crores

Kaminey: 8.23 crores

As visible, the action thriller missed out on beating Kabir Singh by less than 1 crore. However, it has left behind Shasha’s many biggies, including Udta Punjab, Haider, Rangoon, Jab We Met, among others.

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, the worldwide box office collections of Deva stand at 34.01 crores gross. Shahid Kapoor starrer is now inching closer to the 50 crore mark. It must maintain a steady hold during the regular working days in order to attain success.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net – 19.43 crores

India gross – 22.92 crores

Overseas gross – 11.09 crores

Worldwide gross – 34.01 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

