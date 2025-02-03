Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva has concluded its first weekend at the Indian box office. The action thriller, which was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth, is close to surpassing the lifetime of Jersey (2022). Scroll below for the collections on day 3.

The official figures have been released. Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial has made box office collections of 7.04 crores on day 3. It showcased growth of 6% compared to 6.61 crores earned on Saturday. The opening weekend total now concludes at 19.43 crores. It is now only 1.07 crores away from surpassing Jersey, Shahid’s last theatrical flop (20.50 crores).

Take a look at the opening weekend breakdown of Deva below:

Day 1: 5.87 crores

Day 2: 6.61 crores

Day 3: 7.04 crores

Total: 19.43 crores

After a decent opening weekend, it now remains crucial for Shahid Kapoor starrer to pass the Monday test. A routine dip after the first weekend is expected. However, it would be ideal for the action thriller to stay above the 5 crore mark.

Deva vs Sky Force Day 3

The January 31 release is competing with Sky Force at the box office. Akshay Kumar starrer has been dominating the ticket windows for a while now.

Sky Force minted box office collections of 19.80 crores in its second weekend. This means Shahid Kapoor starrer remained almost on the same lines.

Ticket Sales

Deva has made total ticket sales of 325K in its opening weekend. It has made the second-highest admissions compared to Bollywood releases in January 2025. No points for guessing, Sky Force conquers the #1 spot.

Check out the ticket sales made by 2025 Bollywood releases during the first weekend:

Sky Force: 935K

Deva: 325K

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release): 290K

Emergency: 264K

Fateh: 161K

Azaad: 96K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

