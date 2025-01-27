Bollywood buffs have loved the pairing of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. So when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in theatres, fans couldn’t resist and flocked to the ticket windows in large numbers. The romantic-comedy is still behind Tumbbad among the highest-grossing re-releases but has surpassed the horror film in one arena. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

Box Office Collection

YJHD was re-released in Indian theatres on January 3, 2025. It made an impressive start, minting 1.15 crores on its opening day. The streak of success continued as the first week collections concluded at 12.15 crores. It remained better than new releases like Fateh and Emergency on many days. As per the last update, Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s re-release had earned 19.09 crores.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the second highest-grossing re-release in Bollywood. It is only behind Tumbbad, which had earned a whopping 32 crores during its re-run in 2024.

YJHD vs Tumbbad Ticket Sales (Opening Weekend)

As per a fresh report, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial had registered ticket sales of 2.74 lakh during its day 1 of re-release. It remained much better than many big releases, including Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Emergency, and Azaad.

If that’s not enough, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was even slightly higher than Tumbbad, which had registered ticket sales of 2.64 lakh during its first weekend.

YJHD Profits

During its original run, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had garnered 190.03 crores, along with the super-hit verdict. Combined with the re-release, the lifetime collections now come to 209.12 crores. Made on a budget of 45 crores, the romantic comedy has enjoyed returns of 164.12 crores. The profit percentage stands at 364.7%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

